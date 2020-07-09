Muslim woman in US alleges Target Starbucks barista wrote 'ISIS' on her cup, files discrimination charge

In yet another case of Islamophobia in the US, a Muslim woman has alleged discrimination after a Target Starbucks barista in Minnesota, wrote 'ISIS' on her coffee cup instead of her name, according to the CNN. ISIS is the acronym for Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, a terrorist group inflicting violence with radical beliefs.

The incident took place on July 1, at the St. Paul-Midway Target Starbucks, said 19-year-old Aishah. She said she also was wearing a face mask but repeated her name to the barista. Aishah, who wears a hijab (headscarf worn by Muslim women), told CNN that she felt singled out for her religious beliefs after the incident. She has filed a discrimination charge against Target and is being represented by the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MN).

"The moment I saw it, I was overwhelmed with a lot of emotions. I felt belittled and so humiliated. This is a word that shatters the Muslim reputation all over the world. I cannot believe that in this day and age, something like this can be considered acceptable. It isn't okay," CNN reported quoting her.

Speaking on the incident the employee claimed to Aishah at the time that she had not heard the name correctly, reported CNN.

Aishah requested to speak to the barista's supervisor and her "concerns were dismissed" as she was told that mistakes happen sometimes with names of customers, she told CNN. She was given a new drink and a $25 Starbucks gift card before being escorted from the premises, added CNN. CAIR-MN has demanded firing of the two employees involved in the incident, added CNN.

Aishah said she immediately filed a formal complaint to Target. In an email to CNN, Target said it was not a deliberate act but an unfortunate mistake. "We're taking appropriate actions with the team member, including additional training, to ensure this does not occur again," CNN quoted Target. Starbucks has declined to comment on the incident.