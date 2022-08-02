NewsWorld
NANCY PELOSI

Nancy Pelosi arrives in Taiwan despite China warnings, says 'America's solidarity is more important today than ever'

Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan is the first official visit to the East Asian country by a Speaker of the United States House of Representatives in 25 years. The visit, however, has triggered increased tensions between China and the United States. 

New Delhi: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday (August 2, 2022) despite China's repeated warnings and said that "America's solidarity with the 23 million people of Taiwan is more important today than ever". 

In an official statement issued upon arrival in Taipei, Nancy Pelosi and Members of a Congressional Delegation said, "Our visit is part of our broader trip to the Indo-Pacific — including Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan — focused on mutual security, economic partnership and democratic governance. 

"Our discussions with Taiwan leadership will focus on reaffirming our support for our partner and on promoting our shared interests, including advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific region. America’s solidarity with the 23 million people of Taiwan is more important today than ever, as the world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy," the statement read.

"Our Congressional delegation’s visit to Taiwan honors America’s unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant Democracy," they said.

"Our visit is one of several Congressional delegations to Taiwan – and it in no way contradicts longstanding United States policy, guided by the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979, U.S.-China Joint Communiques and the Six Assurances.  The United States continues to oppose unilateral efforts to change the status quo," the statement by Pelosi's office added.

Pelosi's visit is the first official visit to Taiwan by a Speaker of the United States House of Representatives in 25 years. The visit, however, has triggered increased tensions between China and the United States. 

China claims Taiwan as part of its territory, to be annexed by force if necessary, and views visits by foreign government officials as recognition of the island's sovereignty.

China had warned of "resolute and strong measures" if Pelosi went ahead with the trip.

