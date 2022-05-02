हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi's Europe visit: PM grooves as Indian kid sings patriotic song on his arrival in Berlin - WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Berlin amid a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora in Germany.

Narendra Modi&#039;s Europe visit: PM grooves as Indian kid sings patriotic song on his arrival in Berlin - WATCH

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Berlin on Monday (May 2, 2022) amid a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora in Germany. Many children were among several people who turned up to get a glimpse of the prime minister at Hotel Adlon Kempinski in Berlin. 

Some were lucky enough to interact with PM Modi. One of the children also sang a patriotic song and Prime Minister Modi grooved with him.

Watch: 

The Prime Minister also interacted with a little girl who presented him with a portrait of his picture. He took a picture with the girl who called him her icon and also signed the portrait for her.

Earlier in the day, upon his arrival in Berlin, PM Modi expressed confidence that the visit will boost the friendship between India and Germany.

"Landed in Berlin. Today, I will be holding talks with Chancellor @OlafScholz, interacting with business leaders and addressing a community programme. I am confident this visit will boost the friendship between India and Germany," he tweeted.

During his visit to Germany, PM Modi is scheduled to hold his first in-person meeting with the newly-appointed Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The two leaders will also co-chair the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC).

(With agency inputs)

