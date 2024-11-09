NASA Monitors Astronaut Sunita Williams' Health As She Appears ‘Skin And Bones’ After Extended ISS Mission

NASA is closely monitoring the health of astronaut Sunita Williams, who has experienced noticeable weight loss during an extended mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS) alongside fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore.

Originally scheduled as an eight-day mission, Williams’ stay has now exceeded 150 days due to unexpected technical issues with the Boeing Starliner, which returned without the crew. Recent images showing her visibly thinner appearance have raised concerns about the impact of prolonged space travel on her physical health.

A NASA source familiar with the mission told the New York Post that Williams’ condition is a cause for concern. "I gasped when I saw the latest photo," the source shared, adding that Williams has “lost a lot of weight” and now appears “skin and bones.” NASA is focused on stabilizing her weight, making it a priority to address any health challenges she faces in the demanding conditions of space.

Challenges of Weight Maintenance in Space

Upon launch, Williams weighed approximately 140 lbs and has since struggled to reach the daily recommended calorie intake of 3,500 to 4,000 calories, essential for meeting the physical demands of space life. The high-energy requirements, compounded by the two hours of exercise necessary to prevent muscle and bone loss in microgravity, have made it difficult for her to maintain her weight. “When you start falling behind on calories, your weight drops fast,” a NASA employee explained.

NASA doctors have been closely observing Williams' weight loss for over a month. Research suggests that female astronauts may experience muscle loss more rapidly than male astronauts due to specific metabolic shifts in space. Reflecting on her condition, a NASA physician noted, "the natural stresses of living at a high altitude, even in a pressurised cabin for extended periods," can impact weight maintenance and overall health.

NASA’s Assurance on Health Monitoring

NASA has emphasized that regular health evaluations are conducted for all ISS astronauts. A spokesperson reassured the public that the crew remains in good health with "dedicated flight surgeons monitoring them," helping to address any concerns as Williams continues her mission on the ISS.