Nepal House of Representatives unanimously endorses Constitution amendment bill endorsing new map

New Delhi: Nepal`s House of Representatives on Tuesday (June 9) unanimously endorsed a proposal to consider the Constitution amendment bill to replace the country’s new political and administrative map which includes Kalapani, Lipu Lekh, and Limpiyadhura, according to My Republica report.

The ruling Nepal Communist Party, the main opposition party Nepali Congress and Madhes-based parties reportedly backed the proposal to consider the constitution amendment bill in the House of Representatives.

Earlier on May 30, Nepal's Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shivamaya Tumbahangphe had tabled the bill for discussions at Parliament to amend the constitution to update the country’s map.

The bill was tabled by Nepalese Law Minister Shivamaya Tumbahangphe in Parliament on May 31. The Amendment proposal seeks to incorporate updated political map in the Constitution of Nepal- 2072, depicting areas of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura within its own borders.

On May 22, the government had registered the bill at Parliament, seeking to amend Schedule 3 of the constitution to update Nepal`s political map in the national emblem.

As the constitution amendment requires a two-thirds majority, the ruling Nepal Communist Party, which holds a two-thirds majority in upper House, fell short of dominance in the lower House compelling it to seek support from other parties.

On May 30, the Nepali Congress which has 63 seats, decided to support the amendment proposal which allowed the Nepal Communist Party with its 174 seats to have the requisite majority.

Notably, the latest border dispute between the countries began over India's inauguration last month of a Himalayan link road built in a region that lies at a strategic three-way junction with Tibet and China.

The 80-kilometer road, inaugurated by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, cuts through the Lipu Lekh Himalayan pass, considered one of the shortest and most feasible trade routes between India and China.

Nepal fiercely contested the inauguration of the road, and the government of Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli issued a new political map of Nepal that showed the disputed territory within its borders.