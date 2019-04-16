close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nepal

Nepal plane hits parked helicopter while taking off, killing three

The Let L-410 aircraft crashed into the helicopter at Tenzing Hillary Airport at Lukla, known as the gateway to the world`s highest mountain, 125 km (78 miles) northeast of the capital, Kathmandu.

Nepal plane hits parked helicopter while taking off, killing three

KATHMANDU: A small plane operated by a private airline in Nepal hit a parked helicopter on Sunday while preparing to take off in a mountainous area near Mount Everest, killing three people including a co-pilot, an airport official said.

The Let L-410 aircraft crashed into the helicopter at Tenzing Hillary Airport at Lukla, known as the gateway to the world`s highest mountain, 125 km (78 miles) northeast of the capital, Kathmandu.

The plane, operated by Summit Air, was not carrying passengers as it was trying to leave what is considered to be one of the world`s most dangerous airports due to the shortness of its runway and its location surrounded by mountains. 

Officials said the cause of the incident was not immediately known. "Two people died on the spot and the third one died while undergoing treatment in a hospital in Kathmandu," airport official Pratap Babu Tiwari told Reuters.

The dead included two security guards who were near the helicopter. The pilot of the plane was among three people injured, though the lone stewardess escaped unhurt.

Air crashes are common in mostly mountainous Nepal, home to eight of the world`s 14 highest mountain peaks, including Mount Everest.

In February a helicopter carrying seven people, including the country`s tourism minister, crashed in bad weather in eastern Nepal, killing all seven on board.

The Lukla airport was built by New Zealand mountaineer Sir Edmund Hillary - who together with Sherpa Tenzing Norgay became the first to reach the 8,850-metre (29,035-foot) Everest peak in 1953 - as a gift to the people of the remote Solukhumbu region where it is located.

In 2008, a Twin Otter plane carrying 16 passengers and three crew crashed shortly before it was due to land at Lukla.

Tags:
NepalNepal crashNepal plane crash
Next
Story

US asks its citizens to reconsider travel plans to Pakistan due to terrorism

Must Watch

PT13M46S

EC bars Mayawati from campaigning 48 hours over model code violation