As the manhunt continued for a gunman who opened fire in a New York subway car and injured more than 20 people, the police on Wednesday (April 13, 2022) morning identified a "person of interest" in the shooting.

Police also said that the gunman was believed to have acted alone and immediately fled the crime scene. The attack unfolded on Tuesday night when a Manhattan-bound subway train was pulling into an underground station in Brooklyn's Sunset Park neighborhood.

Brooklyn subway shooting: Here are key developments

New York Police has named a "person of interest" in the investigation as Frank James, who investigators believed had rented the U-Haul vehicle. Police said they recovered the key to the van at the crime scene and it had been rented in Philadelphia. James had addresses in Philadelphia and Wisconsin, officials said.

This is Frank James who is a person of interest in this investigation. Any information can be directed to @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/yBpenmsX67 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 12, 2022

The subway assailant has been described by police as a man of heavy build, wearing an orange vest, a gray sweatshirt, a green helmet and surgical mask.



According to the New York Police Department (NYPD) Commissioner, the attack began in the train car as it was about to enter the station. The gunman wearing a gas mask set off a smoke bomb and opened fire. The gunman removed two canisters from his bag and opened them, sending smoke throughout the train car.



Ten people were hit directly by gunfire, including five hospitalized in critical but stable condition, authorities said. Police stated that 13 more people suffered from smoke inhalation or were otherwise injured in the chaos.



All of the victims were expected to survive their injuries, police has said.



Police said the man then fired 33 rounds from a Glock 9 mm semi-automatic handgun, which was later recovered along with three extended ammunition magazines, a hatchet, some consumer-grade fireworks and a container of gasoline.



NYPD executives join City and State Officials to discuss the earlier shooting incident in Brooklyn. https://t.co/4l10kjm5OK — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 12, 2022

The White House has said that US President Joe Biden has been briefed on the latest developments in the New York City subway shooting. It also said that the White House senior staff are in touch with New York's mayor and police commissioner to offer any assistance.

@POTUS has been briefed on the latest developments regarding the New York City subway shooting. White House senior staff are in touch with Mayor Adams and Police Commissioner Sewell to offer any assistance as needed. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) April 12, 2022



