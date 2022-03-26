No-Confidence Motion: Pak PM Imran Khan likely to meet estranged allies to win back support

New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who will face the floor test in the Parliament on March 28, is likely to meet the estranged political allies on Saturday as his last bid to woo the support back ahead of the No-Confidence Motion, PTI reported.

The Prime Minister is likely to meet a delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), a key ally of the ruling PTI, in Islamabad on Saturday, Geo News reported citing party sources.

The development comes after a PTI delegation comprising federal ministers Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar and Pervez Khattak called on MQM-P ministers in Islamabad on Friday.

The crucial no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan was filed by a joint front of all the opposition parties.

Notably, Imran Khan`s situation is uncomfortable given that three of the four allies, that is, MQM-P, PML-Q and BAP have stated their support for the Opposition`s no-confidence motion and said that they will vote accordingly

Ahead of the National Assembly session on the no-confidence motion on Friday, Bilawal Bhutto`s Pakistan People`s Party (PPP) had announced that matters had been settled with MQM-P and that the ruling coalition member will vote in favour of the motion to oust Imran Khan.

MQM-P is the largest ally of the ruling PTI coalition with seven members in the National Assembly.

The Pakistani National Assembly has a total strength of 342 members, with the majority mark being 172.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV