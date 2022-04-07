China has reportedly toughened the Covid guidelines in the country so much that people are actually having a hard time.

It is reported that Shanghai, which is the financial hub of the nation, has been under a very extreme kind of lockdown, with residents living a very difficult life at the moment. The country has gone an extra step ahead in trying to control the spread by issuing what look to be some bizarre new rules for its Shanghai citizens.

The citizens of the city have taken to Twitter about the crazy rules of the country amid lockdown. Videos showed that Covid announcements are being made by drones in the sky, and locals are seen protesting the lack of supplies and singing from their balconies.

Although announcements are being made by drones in the country that states residents should not sing from balconies. The message reads, “Control the soul’s desire for freedom and do not open the window to sing. This behavior has the risk of spreading the epidemic.”

Not just that, another video has come out on the internet which shows healthcare workers telling people to not sleep together, kiss, or even hug each other. As per the video, the healthcare workers used big megaphones to say, “From tonight, couples should sleep separately, don't kiss, hug is not allowed, and eat separately. Thank you for your corporation.”