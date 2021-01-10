North Korea leader Kim Jong Un issues warning to US, makes chilling claims about nuclear weapons

In a chilling warning to the US government, North Korea leader Kim Jong Un has said that Pyongyang will develop more advanced nuclear technologies, nuclear-powered submarine and missiles in future. Kim's comment sends a clear message that he is ready to increase tensions with the US government.

In a scathing attack on the US, Kim said that the US is a “war monster" and his “biggest main enemy." The North Korean leader made the remarks at the first Congress of the Workers’ Party, according to the state’s Korean Central News Agency. Kim asserted that he take steps aimed at “subduing" the US and continue to enhance nuclear capability of North Korea for its “autonomic development."

Kim “laid down a fresh struggle line, and strategic and tactical policies," KCNA said. Experts maintain that the statements made by Kim against the US during the Congress of the Workers’ Party provided an insight into how he plans to work in the future with US President-elect Joe Biden.

"No matter who is in power in the US, the true nature and the true spirit of the anti-North Korea policy will never change," Kim said, according to KCNA.

"The development of nuclear weapons be pushed forward without interruption," he added.

Kim revealed that the projects are currently at various stages of development. According to Kim, "multiple-warhead guidance technology" is in the final stage, while studies in hypersonic flight "are complete," with North Korea "making preparations for their test and production".

Few days ago, Kim Jong Un admitted mistake for the first time saying that his previous economic development plans have failed to work for the betterment of the country. Kim admitted the mistake as he opened the first full congress of its ruling party in five years.