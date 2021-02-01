North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un's wife Ri Sol-Ju missing for over a year, conspiracy theories surface on internet

NEW DELHI: Ri Sol-Ju, the wife of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, has been reported missing for the past one year. She was last seen in public on January 25, 2020 and its been over a year since she made any public appearance. Due to this, several speculations and theories have started to surface on the internet around her disappearance.

It is also feared that the Korean dictator Kim Jong-un may have made his wife disappear while some media reports are claiming that Ri Sol-Ju has isolated herself due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to NK News, Hong Min, director of the North Korean research division at Korea Insitute for National Unification, stated, "Her disappearance could be due to coronavirus pandemic. As a mother with young children, participating in public activities risks potential infection. Even Kim Jong-un went on the lowest number of on-site guidance in the past year."

It is also being speculated that Ri Sol-Ju may be helping Kim Kyung Hee, the auntie of Kim Jong-un, who is currently ill. Some reports are claiming that Ri has been looking after the education of her young daughter, Ju-ae, and has hence, not made any public appearance. Some shocking reports have also emerged that Ri Sol-Ju could be suffering from some serious health issue and hence has not been seen in a long time.

Ri Sol-Ju was last seen in public together with her husband Kim Jong-un at a Lunar New Year performance at a theatre in Pyongyang in January 2020.

Ri, who belongs to Chongjin in North Korea's northern Hamgyong Province, tied the knot with Kim Jong-un in 2009. In 2012, the state media addressed her as Kim Jong-un's wife.

It is said that Ri Sol-Ju is not allowed to step out on her own will, and she usually makes appearance with her husband and Korean dictator Kim Jong-un. On October 10, 2020, a military parade was organized in Pyongyang. However, Ri was not seen at the event. Since then, speculation about her disappearance has intensified with many suspecting Kim Jong-un's role behind it.

