NTA Cancels UGC-NET Exam Amid ‘Integrity’ Concerns

UGC-NET Exam Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared on Wednesday that the UGC-NET exam would be cancelled due to initial evidence suggesting a compromise in its integrity. The exam was conducted at several locations including New Delhi on Tuesday (June 18).

The Ministry of Education, Government of India, has decided to cancel the UGC-NET June 2024 Examination to uphold the utmost transparency and integrity in the examination procedure, as stated in their official announcement. The agency also informed that further notification regarding the date and schedule of the re-examination will be shared soon.

The Ministry's decision comes at a time when the NTA that conducted the NEET medical entrance exam is facing severe scrutiny due to alleged malpractices. The matter is now pending before the Supreme Court.

As per Zee News TV, there are reports of several irregularities during the conduction of the exams from Bihar. Following which the decesion of a complete termination of the exams was taken.

Around 81% of over 11.21 lakh registered candidates had appeared for the NET exam in 317 cities of the country, said UGC chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar.

Departing from previous methods, the National Eligibility Test (NET) was held in pen and paper format this time, reported PTI.

A new examination will be scheduled, and details will be provided separately, according to a senior official from the Ministry of Education (MoE).

The UGC-NET exam determines the eligibility of Indian nationals for junior research fellowships, Assistant Professor positions, and PhD admissions in Indian universities and colleges.