हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maha Shivaratri

Odisha artist creates a miniature of 'Shiva Linga' on Maha Shivratri

Rao who hails from Jatni village in Khurda district which is around 20 KM from the state capital Bhubaneswar, said, "On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, I crafted smallest 0.5 inches stone-made 'Shiva Linga' inside a bottle and 0.5cm on a pencil nib."

Odisha artist creates a miniature of &#039;Shiva Linga&#039; on Maha Shivratri
Image courtesy: Twitter/@ANI

Bhubaneswar: Renowned miniature artist L Eswar Rao has crafted a miniature model of 'Shiva Linga' on a pencil nib and on the stone inside a small bottle on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.
Speaking to ANI, Rao who hails from Jatni village in Khurda district which is around 20 KM from the state capital Bhubaneswar, said, "On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, I crafted smallest 0.5 inches stone-made 'Shiva Linga' inside a bottle and 0.5cm on a pencil nib."

Rao preparing the miniature

He added, "I took two days for stone made inside the small bottle and a day to work on pencil nib."

Rao preparing the miniature

It was very tough to fix four small pieces of soft stones inside a bottle to craft a 'Shiva Linga', he said.

Rao had earlier carved the World Cup trophy on a pencil tip using tamarind seeds as a tribute to the Indian cricket team.

He had also created a church inside a bottle on Christmas last year.

Tags:
Maha ShivaratriBhubhaneshwarL Eswar Rao
Next
Story

FATF gives Pakistan time until October to exit grey list: Sources

Must Watch

PT3M11S

Jammu and Kashmir Police will be more powerful now, Well equipped with high tech weapons