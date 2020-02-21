Odisha artist creates a miniature of 'Shiva Linga' on Maha Shivratri

Bhubaneswar: Renowned miniature artist L Eswar Rao has crafted a miniature model of 'Shiva Linga' on a pencil nib and on the stone inside a small bottle on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

Speaking to ANI, Rao who hails from Jatni village in Khurda district which is around 20 KM from the state capital Bhubaneswar, said, "On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, I crafted smallest 0.5 inches stone-made 'Shiva Linga' inside a bottle and 0.5cm on a pencil nib."

He added, "I took two days for stone made inside the small bottle and a day to work on pencil nib."

It was very tough to fix four small pieces of soft stones inside a bottle to craft a 'Shiva Linga', he said.

Rao had earlier carved the World Cup trophy on a pencil tip using tamarind seeds as a tribute to the Indian cricket team.

He had also created a church inside a bottle on Christmas last year.