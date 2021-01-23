हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Joe Biden

Over 150 National Guard troops for Joe Biden inauguration test positive for COVID-19

The 200 troops were part of an approximately 26,000-strong National Guard force sent from all 50 US states to Washington, DC to provide security for the inauguration following the January 6 riot at the US Capitol. Some 15,000 of National Guard troops have been orders to leave, while 3,600 more are awaiting orders, the report said.

Over 150 National Guard troops for Joe Biden inauguration test positive for COVID-19
File photo

WASHINGTON: Some 200 members of the National Guard deployed to Washington, DC for the inauguration of President Joe Biden have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The 200 troops were part of an approximately 26,000-strong National Guard force sent from all 50 US states to Washington, DC to provide security for the inauguration following the January 6 riot at the US Capitol.

Some 15,000 of National Guard troops have been orders to leave, while 3,600 more are awaiting orders, the report said. Some 7,000 have been asked to stay until the end of January to help ensure security in the capital, the report added.

News of the infections broke as the troops were reported to be working and moving in tight quarters during the inauguration, in conditions where safe physical distancing protocols could not be maintained.

On Thursday evening, reports emerged that National Guard troops guarding the US Capitol were asked to move and sleep in the Senate parking garage. 

Since criticism of the troops' treatment ensued on social media, the National Guard members were invited back to the Capitol and in nearby hotels.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Joe BidenWhite HouseDonald TrumpUnited StatesNational guard troops
Next
Story

Bernie Sanders reacts to memes on his 'inauguration day' look - check out his response
  • 1,06,39,684Confirmed
  • 1,53,184Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M47S

Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra addressed the Patriotic Happening event organized by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (US).