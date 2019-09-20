close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Imran Khan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan performs Umrah pilgrimage with his wife

Pakistan PM Imran Khan performed Umrah with his wife Bushra Bibi during his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan performs Umrah pilgrimage with his wife
Pic Courtesy: Reuters

Mecca: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday performed Umrah with his wife Bushra Bibi. 

"Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI performed Umrah during his visit to Saudi Arabia. The doors of Kabah were also opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan," said PTI.

While Imran Khan donned an ihram (sacred dress of Muslim pilgrims), Bibi was seen covered in burqa from head to toe. Both were seen holding hands while performing Umrah.

The Pakistan prime minister is on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia to muster support from the Islamic nation on Kashmir issue after his coterie of ministers failed to internationalise the matter.

In Saudi Arabia, Khan met Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and discussed Kashmir apart from trade, investment and economic relations.This is the second time that Khan and his third wife has performed Umrah. 

Last year, the cricketer-turned-politician married his spiritual advisor who has been accused of performing black magic. In May, Khan went on an `Umrah` pilgrimage to Mecca with the first lady during his visit to Saudi Arabia for the 14th Summit of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). 

Tags:
Imran KhanUmrahBushra BibiSaudi Arabia
Next
Story

Justin Trudeau apologises again after another set of racist photo was released

Must Watch

PT2M37S

Deshhit: Know top 20 Deshhit news of today