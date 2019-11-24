Pakistan Army's Brigadier Raza Rizwan hanged today for spying for foreign agency

NEW DELHI: Pakistan Army's Brigadier Raza Rizwan was on Sunday hanged for alleged spying for a foreign agency, after being awarded a death sentence on the charges of espionage and leaking sensitive information to foreign agencies.

Rizwan was awarded a death sentence along with an employee at a sensitive organisation, Dr Wasim Akaram in May 2019. Further, one Lt. General Jawed Iqbal was awarded a life sentence entailing 14 years in jail by Pakistan Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General (retd) Jawed Iqbal, Brigadier (retd) Raja Rizwan, and Dr Wasim Akram, an employee at a sensitive organisation — were convicted of espionage activities and leaking sensitive information to foreign spy agencies.

"The officers were tried under Pakistan Army Act (PAA) and Official Secret Act by separate Field General Court Marshal (FGCM) for separate cases," added the statement.

The ISPR statement did not contain any further details of the offences committed by the three convicts. However, Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor had confirmed the arrests of the senior officers in a press conference on February 22 this year.

"There are two officers who are under military custody on the charges of espionage. The Army chief has ordered Field General Court Marshal for them. Both of these are the individual cases and are not linked to each other, and there is no network as such," Maj-Gen Ghafoor had said.

