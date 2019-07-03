Pakistan: Two people shot dead outside Lahore airport, killer arrested

At least two people were shot dead by an unidentified man on Wednesday at the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore, Pakistan. The police have arrested the shooter. The firing at the airport's lounge took place when the passengers had just exited the international lounge after arriving back from Mecca, Saudi Arabia, after performing 'Umrah'.

According to initial reports, the police said that it is a case of personal enmity. The entry of cars has been stopped for the time being at the airport. The ʿUmrah is an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca that can be undertaken at any time of the year, in contrast to the Ḥajj, which has specific dates according to the Islamic calendar.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.