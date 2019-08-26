PM Modi reiterates India's commitment in tackling global challenges at G7 summit in France

Biarritz: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday participated in a session on 'Biodiversity, Oceans, Climate', at G7 summit in France, reiterating India's commitment towards tackling with global challenges.

Addressing the dedicated session, PM Modi highlighted India's large scale efforts towards eliminating the use of single-use plastic, tackling water pollution and stress on water, harnessing solar energy and, protecting flora and fauna to esnsure a sustainable ecology of the world.

At the @G7 Summit in Biarritz, I addressed the session on ‘Biodiversity, Oceans, Climate.’ Highlighted India’s large scale efforts towards eliminating single use plastic, conserving water, harnessing solar energy and, protecting flora and fauna for a sustainable future. pic.twitter.com/djS5ksgVEZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 26, 2019

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that PM Modi apprised the nations in attending regarding India's contribution towards reducing biodiversity, and tackling adverse climate change.

Reiterating India's commitment to tackle global challenges PM @narendramodi attended the dedicated session of #G7Biarritz summit on ‘Biodiversity, Oceans, Climate’. Underlined India’s contribution to address reducing biodiversity, climate change, water stress & ocean pollution pic.twitter.com/xDlYYKzErx — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) August 26, 2019

PM Modi on Monday was scheduled to meet four world leaders and participate in two sessions at the G7 summit in Biarritz, on the last day of his three-nation tour. PM Modi was slated to meet US President Donald Trump, Senegal President Macky Sall, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and President of Chile Sebastian Pinera. The other session in which PM Modi will be participating is on Digital Transformation.

Prime Minister Modi met British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Sunday evening. The talks with the British PM was focused on trade and investment, defence and security. This was the first meet between the two leaders since Boris Johnson took charge as the British Prime Minister.

On Monday, PM Modi met US President Donald Trump and categorically stated that there was no space for any country to mediate between the bilateral issues facing India and Pakistan.

President Trump shook PM Modi hand, too, while the two were facing questions from media and the two leaders laughed, signalling that they understood each other well. "I am here and have good relationship with great leaders, and I believe they can resolve the issues," said Trump.