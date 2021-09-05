हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Afghanistan

'Prevent humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan': Amrullah Saleh appeals to UN as resistance forces keep Taliban at bay in Panjshir

Amrullah Saleh informed about the 'humanitarian crisis' in Panjshir claiming the province was looking at a full scale "catastrophe" which might lead to "genocide" of Afghans.

New Delhi: Former Afghanistan vice president Amrullah Saleh appealed to United Nations asking it 'mobilise their resources' to end the crimes being committed by the Taliban in the war-torn country.

In a letter written to the United Nations, Saleh informed about the 'humanitarian crisis' in Panjshir, the last province in Afghnaistan not controlled by the Taliban, claiming the province was looking at a full scale "catastrophe" which might lead to "genocide" of Afghans.

“Around 2,50,000 people, including local women, children, elderly and 10,000 IDPs who arrived in Panjshir after the fall of Kabul and other large cities are stuck inside these Valleys and suffering from the consequences of this inhuman blocked (sic). If no attention is paid to this situation, a full scale human rights and humanitarian catastrophe including starvation and mass killing, even genocide of these people are in the making,” the letter read.

READ HERE:

Saleh urged UN and other international agencies to help his country and generously respond to "this overwhelming humanitarian crisis".

As it Taliban's ascend to Kabul had looked inevitable Saleh had declared himself the acting president of Afghanistan. Former president Ashraf Ghani had fled the country.  

