RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

Putin Claims Ukraine War Has Become Global Dimension, Warns Of Decisive Response To Escalation

Putin declared Ukraine war has global implications, vowed decisive response and criticised the US for undermining international security.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 22, 2024, 09:18 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Putin Claims Ukraine War Has Become Global Dimension, Warns Of Decisive Response To Escalation Image: ANI

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the Ukraine war has acquired the characteristics of a global conflict following missile attacks by the West on Russia's Kursk and Bryansk regions.

"Since this moment, as we have underscored repeatedly, the conflict in Ukraine, provoked by the West, has obtained elements of global nature," he said, IANS reported.

Russian President Putin promised that Russia would respond decisively in case of escalation in Ukraine, IANS reported citing Xinhua news agency.

He emphasised that Russia has the right to target the military facilities of countries that use weapons against Russia. 

While targeting the US, Putin said, "I would like to stress once again that it is not Russia that is destroying the international security system, but the US." 

