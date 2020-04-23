Remembering William Shakespeare on his birth and death anniversary: Check his famous quotes

An English poet, world's greatest dramatist, widely regarded as the greatest writer in the English language and playwright--William Shakespeare has many feathers to his caps. The birth and death anniversary of the Bard of Avon is traditionally observed on April 23. He is often called England's national poet.

Shakespeare passed away over 400 years ago but remains the world's greatest writer. His works were so brilliant that they have been translated into almost every single living-language. His extant works consist of some 154 sonnets, 39 plays, two long narrative poems, and a few other verses, some of the uncertain authorship.

Some of his plays have also been adapted by the Indian film industry and they continue to inspire generations. Among some of the most revered works of the English writer are--‘Julius Caesar’, ‘King Lear’, ‘Macbeth’ and ‘Hamlet’. ‘Julius Caesar’, ‘King Lear’, ‘Macbeth’ and ‘Hamlet’.

He produced most of his known works between 1589-1613. His early plays were mainly comedies and histories which are regarded as some of the best works of this genre.

He was born in April 1564 and died in 1616, merely at the age of 52 but he is still considered to be among the most influential of the English authors.

In order to mark his anniversary, we bring to you some of the best Shakespeare quotes:

* Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and some have greatness thrust upon them.

* Ignorance is the curse of God; knowledge is the wing wherewith we fly to heaven.

* True hope is swift and flies with swallow’s wings. Kings it makes gods and meaner creatures kings.

* When Envy breeds unkind division: there comes the ruin, there begins confusion.

* Wise men ne’er sit and wail their loss but cheerily seek how to redress their harms.

* This above all; to thine own self be true, and it must follow as the night the day, thou canst not then be false to any man.

* This our life, exempt from public haunt, finds tongues in trees, books in the running brooks, sermons in stones, and good in everything.

* How poor are they that have not patience! What wound did ever heal but by degrees?

* Give sorrow words; the grief that does not speak knits up the o-er wrought heart and bids it break.

* The purest treasure mortal times effort is spotless reputation - that away, men are but gilded loam or painted clay.

* Neither a borrower not a lender be; for loan oft loses both itself and friend, and borrowing dulls the edge of husbandry.