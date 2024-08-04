Tensions in the Middle East have escalated dramatically with a series of violent incidents, including airstrikes, assassinations, and military mobilizations. The recent assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran has particularly intensified these concerns, leading to heightened alerts in Israel for a possible Iranian attack.

US Central Command’s General Michael Kurilla arrived in the Middle East on Saturday. Although the visit was planned prior to the latest surge in hostilities, it is now perceived as a crucial effort similar to the coalition that defended Israel in April.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has attributed the death of Haniyeh to a short-range projectile, accusing Israel and the US of orchestrating the attack. "The action was designed and carried out by the Zionist regime and supported by the U.S.," said the Guard's statement, warning of a "harsh punishment in the suitable time, place, and capacity."

Israel has neither confirmed nor denied its involvement in Haniyeh’s assassination, which followed the Israeli killing of Hezbollah's military chief in Beirut. In response, Iran and its proxies, including Hezbollah, have vowed to retaliate. Tehran has indicated that Hezbollah's future attacks may extend deeper into Israel, targeting beyond military installations.

In a bid to manage the crisis, an Israeli delegation led by Mossad Chief David Barnea visited Cairo for discussions with Egyptian intelligence officials. This diplomatic effort follows US President Joe Biden's urging of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to consider a cease-fire, despite the complexities introduced by Haniyeh’s assassination.