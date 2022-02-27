Russia is against humanity and it will have to pay the price for it: Poland

Russia-Ukraine War: The stands of all the countries on the war between Russia and Ukraine are gradually coming to the fore. Meanwhile, Russia’s neighbouring country Poland has urged the world to help Ukraine financially, describing it as a peaceful country.

Poland's ambassador talks to Zee Media

On this issue, Poland's Ambassador to India Adam Burakowski had a special conversation with Zee Media. Poland's ambassador said, “Russia is an aggressive country, Ukraine is a peace loving country. We condemn the attack by Russia. We are helping Ukraine.”



'Russian army killing children and women'

Adam Burakowski said, “The Russian army is killing children and women in Ukraine. It is killing everyone seen in front. Poland is a friend of Ukraine and we are helping them.

The ambassador said, “We are also ready to give asylum to the people of Ukraine on humanitarian grounds because the people of the whole of Europe are with Ukraine. The way Russia has wreaked havoc against Ukraine, there is anger in the whole world.”



'Preparing to take strict measures against Russia'

Adam Burakowski said, “The restrictions being imposed on Russia are against the government there. It has nothing to do with the people there. Now the EU is also preparing to impose strict sanctions against Russia.”



'Helping to evacuate Indians'

The Ambassador of Poland said that his country is helping the Indian government to evacuate Indian citizens trapped in Ukraine. Along with this, the citizens of Ukraine fleeing the country after the Russian attack are also being given shelter. He said that this war of Russia is against humanity and it will have to pay the price for it.

Live TV