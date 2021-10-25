Russia reports 35,660 Covid-19 cases, 1,072 deaths in a day, mulls reimposing lockdown

Moscow: Russia has registered 35,660 Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours, taking the national tally to 8,241,643, the official monitoring and response center said on Sunday.

"Over the past day, 35,660 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 3,143 cases (8.8%) without clinical symptoms," the centre said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.43%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 5,279 infections, down from 7,803 the day before. The Russian capital is followed by St. Petersburg with 3,297 cases, down from 3,360, and the Moscow region with 3,030 cases, up from 2,783.

The response centre reported a new record of 1,072 deaths linked to the coronavirus, down from 1,075 the day before, bringing the country`s death toll to 230,600. In the same 24 hours, 22,784 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, down from 26,077 the day before, bringing the total to 7,165,921.

Following the COVID-19 situation in Russia, restaurants, cafes and non-essential shops will be closed in St. Petersburg city of the country from October 30 until November 7, according to the decree signed by Governor Alexander Beglov on Saturday.

"From October 30 to November 7, the operation of retail facilities is banned (the operation of public catering enterprises - except takeaways and deliveries, catering at train stations, gas stations, as well as canteens at enterprises - is suspended)," said the document posted on the city administration`s website, TASS reported on Saturday.

Apart from that, beauty salons, sports centers and non-essential trade will be closed, but for pharmacies, gas stations, and grocery stores. Veterinary services will be also suspended, but for emergency cases.

During the weeklong holiday, swimming pools, aqua parks and other recreational facilities, including those for children, will have restricted admission.

The public services centers will be also closed, TASS reported further. St. Petersburg`s authorities suspended the operation of cultural institutions on non-working days, except theaters and museums, and banned entertainment, sporting and recreational events.

