Russia-Ukraine war

Russia says Kyiv strikes destroyed tanks donated by West

A barrage of missile strikes shattered five weeks of eerie calm in Ukraine's capital early Sunday, reports Reuters. 

File Photo

Russia's defence ministry said the military destroyed tanks donated by Ukraine's allies and other armour in a barrage of missile strikes that shattered five weeks of eerie calm in Ukraine's capital early Sunday. There was no immediate confirmation from the Ukrainian side. In a post on the Telegram app, the Russian ministry said high-precision, long-range air-launched missiles were used. It said the strikes on the outskirts of Kyiv destroyed T-72 tanks supplied by Eastern European countries and other armoured vehicles located in buildings of a car-repair business. 

 

