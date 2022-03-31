हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Russian shelling and missile strikes continue in Ukraine’s Chernihiv, claims UK military intelligence

Russian forces continue to hold positions to the east and west of Kyiv despite the withdrawal of a limited number of units, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

Kyiv: Russian shelling and missile strikes have continued in Chernihiv despite Russian statements indicating an intended reduction of military activity around the area, British military intelligence said on Thursday (March 31, 2022).

Russian forces continue to hold positions to the east and west of Kyiv despite the withdrawal of a limited number of units, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement. "Heavy fighting will likely take place in the suburbs of the city in coming days."

ALSO READ | US, EU in first high-level talks on Russia discussed steps to further 'isolate' Moscow

Heavy fighting continued in Mariupol, a key objective of Russian forces, the ministry said, adding that Ukrainian forces remain in control of the centre of the city.

