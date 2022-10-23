Russian warplane crashes into Siberia building - Watch

New Delhi: Russian warplane crashed into a residential building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk Sunday, regional authorities said. There was no immediate information on casualties. Irkutsk Gov. Igor Kobzev said the plane came down on a two-story building in the city. The local branch of Russia's Emergencies Ministry said the Su-30 fighter jet crashed during a training flight and fell on a two-story wooden building, sparking a fire. The crash came less than a week after another Russian warplane crashed near an apartment building in the Sea of Azov port of Yeysk and exploded in a giant fireball, killing 15 and injuring another 19.

