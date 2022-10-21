Military chopper crashes in Arunachal Pradesh, rescue operations underway

In the Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, 25 kilometres from the Tuting headquarters, a military helicopter crashed on Friday close to Singging hamlet. According to the Defence PRO in Guwahati, an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) crashed this morning at 10:40 am in the Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh. Jummar Basar, the Upper Siang Police Superintendent, told ANI over the phone, "The site of the accident is not connected through the road. A rescue team has been rushed and all other other details are awaited." More information is awaited.

The Advanced Light Helicopters are indigenously built and are used by the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy for high-altitude operations and providing air support.

Earlier on October 5 this year, an Indian Army pilot lost his life in a Cheetah helicopter crash near Tawang area of Arunachal Pradesh."The Cheetah helicopter flying in forward areas near Tawang crashed at around 10:00 AM during a routine sortie. Both the pilots were evacuated to the nearest Military Hospital," Army officials had said.

Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh | A military chopper crashed near singging village, 25 kms away from the Tuting headquarters in the Upper Siang district today. Site of accident not connected by road, rescue team sent. Further details awaited: Defence PRO, Guwahati pic.twitter.com/G2y7aEjQmT — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2022

