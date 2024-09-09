External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar while addressing the inaugural India-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Ministerial Meeting for Strategic Dialogue in Riyadh on Monday said that the ongoing conflict in Gaza is India's "foremost concern". He advocated for an immediate ceasefire in the region, where hostilities between Israel and Hamas have persisted for nearly a year.

Jaishankar reiterated India's consistent stance against terrorism and the taking of hostages, expressing sorrow over the loss of civilian lives. "The current situation in Gaza is now understandably our foremost concern. India's position in this regard has been principled and consistent. While we condemn acts of terrorism and hostage taking, we are deeply pained by the continuing death of innocent civilians," he said.

Jaishankar said that any response must take into account the principles of humanitarian law. "We support a ceasefire as soon as possible," he added.

The minister highlighted the October 7 assault by Hamas, ruling Gaza, which resulted in significant Israeli casualties and abductions. In retaliation, Israel's counteroffensive has led to considerable destruction and a high death toll in Gaza. Despite these events, efforts to broker a ceasefire have been unsuccessful.

Jaishankar reaffirmed India's support for a two-state resolution to the Palestinian issue and mentioned India's contributions towards Palestinian institutional and capacity building. He also noted India's increased support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) amid the humanitarian crisis.

The GCC, consisting of the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, and Kuwait, holds significant influence, with India's trade volume with these nations reaching USD 184.46 billion in the 2022-23 financial year. Jaishankar expressed his pleasure in participating in the strategic dialogue, emphasizing the meeting's importance beyond reflection, aiming for a future-oriented partnership between India and the GCC.