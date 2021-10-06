हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shooting at Texas school, police say multiple victims injured, hunt on for gunman

A shooting in US Texas left four people injured before the gunmen flee. The police were searching for the suspected shooter.

Image used for representational purpose

Arlington (Texas): An 18-year-old opened fire inside a Dallas-area high school, leaving four people injured before fleeing, authorities said Wednesday. The shooting happened at Timberview High School in Arlington, which is part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.

Authorities said at a news conference that the shooting happened after a fight broke out in the school. Police were searching for the suspected shooter, whom they identified as Timothy George Simpkins. They said he might be driving a 2018 Silver Dodge Charger with license plate PFY-6260.

Arlington Assistant Police Chief Kevin Kolbye said two of the four injured people were shot. Three of the four were taken to hospitals and the other person refused treatment.

