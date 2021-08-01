हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UK

Six Pakistani men given life sentence for murdering 20-year-old in UK's West Yorkshire

Six Pakistani men were sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering a 20-year-old man and attacking two of his friends on the streets of Batley in the UK`s West Yorkshire.

Six Pakistani men given life sentence for murdering 20-year-old in UK&#039;s West Yorkshire
Image credit: Pixabay

Batley: Six Pakistani men were sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering a 20-year-old man and attacking two of his friends on the streets of Batley in the UK`s West Yorkshire.

Bradley Gledhill, 20, from Heckmondwike, died after being assaulted along with two friends on Park Croft in Batley on June 21 2020, NewsComWorld reported.

The defendants were found guilty of the offences following a trial at Leeds Crown Court. The six has been identified as Usman Karolia, Ahmed Karolia, Nabeel Naseer, Raja Nawaz, Nikash Hussain and Irfan Hussain. In a statement on Friday (July 30), the West Yorkshire Police said that six males have been "given life sentences after a man was murdered and his two friends seriously injured in an attack on a Batley street".

Gledhill and his friends were attacked by the six men with all three victims receiving significant knife injuries. Police and paramedics attended, but despite treatment including first aid from residents, Bradley did not survive his injuries. Detective Chief Inspector Vanessa Rolfe of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: "This was a horrific offence in which a 20-year-old male has lost his life following an outbreak of violence in which knives were used."

"All three victims were seriously injured with Bradley paying the ultimate price in an incident which vividly demonstrates the dreadful human cost of knife crime."

"Those involved continued to attack Bradley even after he had been wounded and was laid defenceless on the floor. We welcome the sentences imposed on them today for their roles in the joint enterprise murder of a male who, at 20-years old, had his whole life ahead of him."

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UKmurderBradley Gledhill
Next
Story

India assumes UNSC presidency; TS Tirumurti thanks France for steering Council in July

Must Watch

PT14M50S

Badi Bahas: Yogi Vs Owaisi on Population Control