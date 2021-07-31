India to take over as UNSC President for August, focus on counter-terrorism

New Delhi: India will take over the Presidency of the UN Security Council on August 1 and is set to host signature events in three major areas of maritime security, peacekeeping, and counterterrorism during the month.

"It is a singular honour for us to be presiding over the Security Council the same month when we are celebrating our 75th Independence Day," India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti said in a video message on the eve of India assuming the rotating Presidency of the powerful 15-nation UN body.

The first working day of India's Presidency will be Monday, August 2 when Tirumurti will hold a hybrid press briefing in the UN headquarters on the Council's programme of work for the month.

Tirumurti will also provide a briefing for member states of the United Nations which are non-members of the Council on its work for the month, according to a schedule released by the UN.

India's two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the Security Council began on January 1, 2021. The August presidency will be India's first Presidency during its 2021-22 tenure as a non-permanent member of the Security Council.

India will again preside over the Council in December next year, the last month of its two-year tenure.

During its Presidency, India will be organising high-level signature events in three major areas - maritime security, peacekeeping, and counterterrorism.

Speaking to WION Tirumurti said:

"Tirumurti speaking from New York said, India has "provided the much-needed balance in the deliberations within the council" and "Our inputs have naturally been of great value."

India's envoy to UN T. S. Tirumurti will be representing India at the council. India has been president of the body in June 1950, September 1967, December 1972, October 1977, February 1985, October 1991, December 1992, August 2011, November 2012. As the president of the UNSC, India will have a number of signature events including on UN peacekeeping.

Pakistan: Hope India will follow international rules, norms during the UNSC presidency

Ahead of India's presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for a month from August 1, Pakistan on Saturday expressed its hope that New Delhi would follow international rules and norms.

Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson said this in a statement, responding to queries about India assuming the charge of the UNSC for the month of August.

