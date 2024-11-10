Smog Crisis in Pakistan: AQI Surges Past 2000 in Multan, Lockdowns Imposed In Several Cities

Lahore, Multan AQI News: Pakistan is currently grappling with a severe pollution crisis, with Air Quality Index (AQI) levels exceeding 1000 in multiple cities. Lahore previously recorded an AQI of 1300, but now Multan has reached an alarming 2135 AQI, making it the most polluted city globally. The choking pollution levels have led Pakistan to impose lockdowns in seven cities.

According to the Pakistani newspaper Dawn, the smog situation in Punjab province is worsening rapidly. On Friday morning, Multan’s AQI shot past 2000, triggering a state of emergency as the provincial government implemented drastic measures like citywide lockdowns to curb pollution levels. In response, Punjab has ordered parks and museums to remain closed until November 17.

The Swiss air quality monitor IQ Air reports that nearby districts including Bahawalpur, Muzaffargarh, and Khanewal are also experiencing extreme smog, which has reduced road visibility to nearly zero. Conditions have deteriorated so severely that Nishtar Hospital, Multan's largest medical facility, has set up dedicated smog counters in its outpatient and emergency departments to assist patients impacted by the toxic air.

To combat the crisis, Multan’s Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu imposed a "smart lockdown" on Friday, mandating that all markets close by 8 PM and directing traffic police to crack down on polluting vehicles.

Meanwhile, Lahore's AQI exceeded 1000 as of midnight, making it another of the world’s most polluted cities. Lockdowns have also been declared in other high-AQI cities like Nankana Sahib, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Chiniot, and Jhang.

Public and private schools across 18 districts in Punjab have already been closed. The Environmental Protection, Climate Change, and Disaster Management (EPCCD) Secretary noted that while industrial emissions, vehicle pollution, and crop burning have been driving the smog, recent wind conditions have exacerbated the situation to critical levels.