Sri Lankan police find 87 bomb detonators at Colombo's main bus stand: Spokesman

Sri Lankan police on Monday found 87 bomb detonators at the main bus station in the capital, Colombo, a government spokesman said. The detonators were found just a day after suicide bombers targeted churches and hotels in Colombo killing at least 290 people and injuring about 500.

JUST IN: #SriLanka police find 87 bomb detonators at Colombo's main bus stand - spokesman pic.twitter.com/hT9jy3rCBf — Reuters India (@ReutersIndia) April 22, 2019

Security forces are carrying out searches at several places across the island nation to find those who were involved in the deadly attacks. No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks so far.

Earlier on Monday, a Sri Lankan minister had said that all suicide bombers who were involved in the eight blasts that rocked the nation on Sunday 'are believed to be Lankan nationals.'

Minister Rajitha Senaratne said that none of the suicide bombers behind the ghastly attack was a foreign national and that the National Tawheed Jamath outfit is suspected to be have organised and coordinated the attacks.

Reuters also reported that a senior investigator probing the explosions has revealed that seven suicide bombers were responsible for the serial blasts which targeted churches and high-end hotels in Colombo and other parts of the country. At least 24 suspects have been arrested in connection with the serial blasts and Sri Lankan authorities are questioning them, reported local media.

On Sunday, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe acknowledged that the government had intelligence reports which warned of attacks but the security agencies failed to respond adequately to these reports. The Sri Lankan premier vowed to respond in the strictest manner possible, adding that would also take a look at all the shortcomings that allowed the attackers to carry out their nefarious plans.

A curfew was declared by the government on Sunday which was lifted at 0600hrs on Monday. Another curfew would be in place in Colombo between 2000hrs on Monday till 0400hrs on Tuesday.