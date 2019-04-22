Sri Lanka's foreign ministry confirms 11 foreign nationals dead, another 9 missing

In a statement released late on Sunday night, Sri Lanka's foreign ministry confirmed that 11 foreign nationals - including three Indians - died in the horrific serial blasts in Colombo and other parts of the country.

Sri Lanka's Ministry of External Affairs informed that three from India, one from Portugal, two from Turkey, three from the UK and two holding US and UK passports had died in Sunday's explosions. The statement also said that another 19 foreign nationals are being treated for injuries, nine foreign nationals are missing and that 25 unidentified bodies - believed to be of foreign nationals - are at Colombo Judicial Medical Officer's mortuary.

While the ministry assured that it is in close contact with hospital authorities across the country and will ensure proper medical attention for all the injured, it also said that the number of foreigners dead could go up once the identity of the bodies are confirmed. It has also released a helpline number - +94 112323015 - which would be operational 24x7.

Over 200 people died and more than 400 were injured in multiple explosions on the occasion of Easter. Churches and luxury hotels were specifically targeted although no group has yet claimed responsibility for the ghastly attacks.

A curfew was put in place in Sri Lanka on Sunday and lifted at 0600hrs on Monday. Seven suspects have been arrested so far.