Taliban promise to honour women rights, build a secure Afghanistan

Kabul: In the first press conference since taking over Afghanistan, the Taliban promised to build a secure country where the rights of women will be honoured.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid, who has been a shadowy figure for years issuing statements on behalf of the militants, said that they have forgiven “everyone”.

Admitting that the earlier rule restricted women, he asserted that their rights will be honoured under Islamic law.

"Taliban are committed to providing women their rights based on Islam. Women can work in the health sector and other sectors where they are needed. There will be no discrimination against women," he was quoted as saying by TOLOnews.

He said that Afghanistan is now emancipated and that the group sought no revenge. He added that “everyone is forgiven” after insurgents seized the country and that political discussion will continue.

"The security of embassies in Kabul is of crucial importance to us. We would like to assure all foreign countries that our forces are there to ensure the security of all embassies, missions, international organizations, and aid agencies," he said.

In response to a question about differences between the Taliban of the 1990s and the present, Mujahid said the ideology and beliefs are the same because they're Muslims, but there is a change in terms of experience - they're more experienced and have a different perspective.

Many Afghans have expressed fear that the Taliban will return the country to the brutal rule they used when last in charge, and foreign officials have said they will wait to see if the insurgents make good on their promises.

