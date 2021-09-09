हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Afghanistan

Taliban whip women protesting against new government, video surfaces: Report

Media reports claimed that the women were attacked when they took to Kabul streets to mark their protest against the Taliban rule.

Credit: Reuters

Kabul: Several images and videos surfaced showing the Taliban lash women using whips for protesting against the newly announced caretaker government on Wednesday (September 8).

“They hit with whips and they tell us to go to our homes and recognise and accept the Emirate,” a woman present at Wednesday's protest was quoted as saying by CNN. “Why should we accept the Emirate while no inclusion or rights have been given to us?” she added.

Zahra Rahimi, a TOLOnews journalist shared a video on Twitter that showed a Taliban member ferociously hitting the protesting women.

Watch the footage here:

The Taliban also reportedly beat up some journalists who tried to cover the protests.

Earlier this week, the Taliban announced the names of cabinet ministers that included only male members who would lead the interim government.

The Taliban’s crackdown on women's rights was clearly visible with banning sporting activities for women as it “exposes their bodies”.

Read more about Taliban here: Taliban's History

