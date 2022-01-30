Thousands stage protest in Canada's Ottawa against PM Justin Trudeau's Covid-19 vaccine mandates

OTTAWA: Thousands held a loud but peaceful protest in Canada`s capital Ottawa on Saturday against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau`s COVID-19 vaccine mandates, on the streets and snow-covered lawn in front of parliament.

The so-called "Freedom Convoy" started out as a rally of truckers against a vaccine requirement for cross-border drivers, but turned into a demonstration against government overreach during the pandemic with a strong anti-vaccination streak.

"I`m not able to work no more because I can`t cross the border," said a trucker from Windsor who noted he was the family`s sole breadwinner.

"I refuse the vaccine," he added, calling it dangerous.

"It`s not just about the vaccines. It`s about stopping the public health mandates altogether," said the owner of Valley Flatbed & Transportation in Nova Scotia on the Atlantic coast.

The rally started early and built through the afternoon. Some handed out bag lunches to the truckers, who convoyed to Ottawa from the east and west coasts and places in between.

Few wore masks, but many were in balaclavas as the temperature with windchill was minus 21 Celsius (minus 6 Fahrenheit). A downtown mall closed because demonstrators refused to wear masks inside, CTV reported.

The violent rhetoric used by some of the promoters on social media in the run-up to the protest had worried police, who were out in force, but mostly the protest felt like a very cold street party, punctuated by blaring truck horns.

Trudeau and his family left their downtown Ottawa home due to security concerns, the CBC reported. His office said it does not comment on security matters.

Earlier this week Trudeau said the convoy represented a "small fringe minority" who do not represent the views of Canadians. About 90% of Canada`s cross-border truckers and 77% of the population have had two COVID vaccination shots.

Trudeau announced a vaccine mandate for federal workers on the eve of the October election, then last month Canada and the United States imposed one for cross-border truckers.

