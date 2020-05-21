Three people injured in shooting at shopping complex in US, says police

Three people were shot on Wednesday night at the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale, Arizona, said the police, adding that one person has been taken into custody in connection with this case.

According to ABC News, one victim is in critical condition and the other two have non-life threatening injuries. It is expected that all three would survive the shooting which ook place just before 7:25 p.m. local time at the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale.

According to Glendale Police Department Public Information Officer Tiffany Ngalula., the shooting had stopped when police arrived at the mall. The suspect was located by the police and taken into custody without any harm.

"There are no more reports of any active shooting. One suspect is in custody," Glendale Police tweeted. "We are shutting down the Westgate area to ensure everyone is safe. Media staging will be at Cabelas parking lot."

Please stay out of the #Westgate area. Preliminary info from our dispatch is there were at least two persons struck by gunfire and one person is in custody. PIO is enroute to the scene. Media staging for now will be West of the Arena. — Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) May 21, 2020

State Sen. Martín Quezada was at the mall when the shooting happened. "I just witnessed an armed terrorist with an AR-15 shoot up Westgate. There are multiple victims," he wrote on Twitter.

"I saw 2 victims with my own eyes. Not sure how many others I saw the shooter. Being told not to say anything else about details 'til I speak to police. I'm ok. Lots of shaken up people," Quezada added.