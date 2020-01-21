Three rockets hit near US embassy in Baghdad's high-security Green Zone: Sources

Amid the ongoing standoff between the US and Iran, three rockets hit near the US embassy in high-security Green Zone of Iraqi capital city of Baghdad, security sources said adding that there were no reports of casualties so far.

Sources said that sirens started blaring across the Green Zone after the rockets made impact. It is to be noted that Iran-backed paramilitary groups has been blamed by the US for their alleged involvement in similar attacks in recent months on the Green Zone, but no group has claim responsibility so far.

The tension between the US and Iran touched a new high after the killing of top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani by a Pentagon-ordered drone attack in Baghdad on January 3.

Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite al-Quds force was killed when a US drone fired missiles on his convoy at Baghdad airport. Iran retaliated by launching over a dozen ballistic missiles targeting at least two bases where US military and coalition forces' are stationed in Iraq.

Iran had claimed that at least 80 "American terrorists" were killed in the missile attacks, adding that none of the missiles was intercepted. According to a Reuters report, Iranian State TV, citing a senior Revolutionary Guards source, also said that Iran had 100 other targets in the region in its sights if Washington took any retaliatory measures. The report said that US helicopters and military equipment were "severely damaged" in the missile attacks launched by Iran against the US-led forces in Iraq on January 8.