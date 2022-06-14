NewsWorld
TRIBAL CLASHES

Tribal clashes in Sudan: 100 dead in a week amid Darfur war

Sudan's Darfur war: A tribal leader informed that there were at least 62 bodies found burned and many people were still uanccounted for.

Last Updated: Jun 14, 2022, 05:07 PM IST
  • Tribal clashes over the past week in Sudan's war have killed around 100 people
  • 62 bodies found burned after militias set more than 20 villages on fire
  • The fighting was the latest bout of tribal violence in Darfur

Trending Photos

Tribal clashes in Sudan: 100 dead in a week amid Darfur war

Cairo: Tribal clashes over the past week in Sudan's war-ravaged Darfur have killed around 100 people, the U.N. Refugee agency and a tribal elder said Monday, the latest surge in tribal violence in the restive region.

Toby Harward, a coordinator with the UNHCR, said the fighting grew out of a land dispute between Arab and African tribes in the town of Kulbus in West Darfur province. Local militias then attacked multiple villages in the area, forcing thousands of people to flee, he said.

Also Read: Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainians left with one way out of Sievierodonetsk, as fierce fighting rages

Abkar al-Toum, a tribal leader in the town, said the dead included at least 62 bodies found burned after militias set more than 20 villages on fire. He said many people were still unaccounted for.

The fighting was the latest bout of tribal violence in Darfur. It came as the country remains mired in a wider crisis following an October military coup. The takeover upended the country's transition to democracy after a popular uprising forced the removal of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir in April 2019.

Live TV

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Herald Case - 47 years ago Indira Gandhi also did 'Satyagraha'
DNA Video
DNA: Congress turns ED inquiry into a 'political celebration'
DNA Video
DNA: Herald Case -- Is Rahul Gandhi really a descendant of Mahatma Gandhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi misuses 'satyagraha' in today's politics?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi families' 'satyagraha politics' in ED's inquiry
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 13, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How is violence justified in the name of Prophet Muhammad?
DNA Video
DNA: Nupur Sharma comment row -- So much anger is not good in democracy
DNA Video
DNA: Nupur Sharma comment row -- 'Serial protests' across the country
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis -- A dangerous thought of 'Sar Tan Se Juda'