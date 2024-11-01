Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2814395https://zeenews.india.com/world/trump-vows-to-protect-hindu-americans-condemns-violence-against-minorities-in-bangladesh-2814395.html
NewsWorld
DONALD TRUMP

Trump Vows To Protect Hindu Americans, Condemns Violence Against Minorities In Bangladesh

Donald Trump also condemned the recent violence against the Hindus and other minority groups in Bangladesh after the resignation of Sheikh Hasina as a Prime Minister. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Nov 01, 2024, 06:48 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Trump Vows To Protect Hindu Americans, Condemns Violence Against Minorities In Bangladesh

Former US President Donald Trump vowed to safeguard the interests of Hindu Americans, protecting them from the "anti-religion agenda of the radical left." He also expressed his desire to boost partnership with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and referred to as a "good friend." is a post on X.

"We will also protect Hindu Americans against the anti-religion agenda of the radical left. We will fight for your freedom. Under my administration, we will also strengthen our great partnership with India and my good friend, Prime Minister Modi," Trump wrote on X.

Trump also condemned the recent violence against the Hindus and other minority groups in Bangladesh after the resignation of Sheikh Hasina as a Prime Minister. He added, "I strongly condemn the barbaric violence against Hindus, Christians, and other minorities who are getting attacked and looted by mobs in Bangladesh, which remains in a total state of chaos."

The former president also criticised President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of polls in the US. He alleged that they have ignored Hindus globally and in the United States. He said, "It would have never happened on my watch. Kamala and Joe have ignored Hindus across the world and in America. They have been a disaster from Israel to Ukraine to our own Southern Border, but we will Make America Strong Again and bring back Peace through Strength!"

 

 

He also targeted Kamala Harris over economic policies and said, "Kamala Harris will destroy your small businesses with more regulations and higher taxes. By contrast, I cut taxes, cut regulations, unleashed American energy, and built the greatest economy in history. We will do it again, bigger and better than ever before--and we will Make America Great Again."

Trump also extended his Diwali wishes and said, "Also, Happy Diwali to All. I hope the Festival of Lights leads to the Victory of Good over Evil!" 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Ruckus over Lord Ram in JNU!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Inflation bomb' exploded on Diwali
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
DNA: Lawrence Bishnoi Under Threat?
DNA Video
DNA: Lawrence also threatens Abhinav Arora!
DNA Video
DNA: Double standards of Bollywood stars on Hindu Festivals!
Mumbai Muslims Riots
DNA: Ruckus ober Firecrackers in Mumbai!
DNA Video
DNA: Sharia law in Bangladesh!
Lawrence Bishnoi Special 26 Selfie
DNA: Crime Files of Lawrence Gang!
How to identify adulterated mawa
DNA: Adulteration in Diwali Sweets: How to test purity of mawa
civil war in india
DNA: Are Congress leaders provoking Muslims?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK