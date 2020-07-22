हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tsumani

Tsumani warning issued after 7.8 magnitude earthquake hits off Alaska in US

A tsunami warning was issued after a powerful earthquake measuring 7.4 on Richter Scale hit off Alaska, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration of United States confirmed on Wednesday (July 22). The epicentre of earthquake was 75 miles south of Chignik, Alaska. The tsunami warning was issued after the earthquake tremors were felt. 

A tsunami warning was issued after a powerful earthquake measuring 7.4 on Richter Scale hit off Alaska, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration of United States confirmed on Wednesday (July 22). The epicentre of earthquake was 75 miles south of Chignik, Alaska. The tsunami warning was issued after the earthquake tremors were felt. 

The US Geological Survey said that the earthquake hit at 0612 UTC about 804 kilometers (500 miles) southwest of Anchorage, Alaska's largest city, and around 96 kilometers (60 miles) south-southeast of of Perryville. The USGS added that the quake triggered a tsunami warning for areas within 300 kilometers of the epicenter. GFZ reported that the quake was at a depth of 10 km (6 miles), GFZ reported.

