Ukraine confirms partial withdrawal of Russian troops from Kiev, Chernihiv - Read key developments here

New Delhi: Russia has been withdrawing some troops from Kiev and Chernihiv directions, in central and northern Ukraine respectively, confirmed Ukrainian Defense Ministry`s spokesman Olexandr Motuzyanyk on Wednesday (March 30, 2022).

"The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine notes a certain partial relocation of individual units from the Kiev direction, as well as from the Chernihiv direction," Motuzyanyk told a media briefing.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry`s spokesman also stated that there was no mass withdrawal of Russian troops from those areas. Motuzyanyk further said that Russian forces may renew their offensive against Kiev and Chernihiv after replenishing the units that suffered the biggest losses in the battles.

Russia`s Defense Ministry, earlier on Tuesday, had announced that Russia has decided to significantly reduce military activity in the Kiev and Chernihiv directions.

Ukraine preparing for new Russian offensive in the east: Zelensky

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday said that the Ukrainian forces are preparing for new Russian attacks in the east of the country as Moscow builds up its troops there after suffering setbacks near the capital Kyiv.

In an early morning video address, Zelensky referred to Russian troop movements away from Kyiv and Chernihiv and said that was not a withdrawal but rather "the consequence of our defenders` work."

Zelensky added that Ukraine is seeing "a build-up of Russian forces for new strikes on the Donbas and we are preparing for that."

Offensive operations intensifying

The leader of the Donetsk People`s Republic, Denis Pushilin, said on Wednesday that offensive operations were intensifying.

"We are well aware that the longer it takes us to liberate our territory, those settlements that are now under control of Ukraine, the more victims and destruction there will be," he said.

Donetsk includes the besieged port city of Mariupol, which has seen some of the war`s heaviest fighting and bombardment and where some 170,000 people are trapped with scarce food and water.

"We cook what we find among neighbours. A bit of cabbage, a bit more of potatoes, we`ve found tomato paste, some beetroot," said former steel worker Viktor from Mariupol. They cook using a rudimentary barbecue and sleep in a basement, which he termed their "peaceful oasis."

Global restrictions

Global restrictions on exports to Russia over its invasion have shut down a carmaker, halted work on tanks, and cut off a Russian computer maker`s access to circuits used in communications equipment, a US official said.

"Necessity brought together this unprecedented collaboration on export controls and other measures that are having a meaningful impact on Putin`s war," said Thea Kendler, an official with the U.S. Commerce Department.

Russia says the West has effectively declared economic war on Russia and so it will now turn eastwards, away from Europe to build a partnership with China.

The head of Britain`s GCHQ spy service said there were risks to both Russia and China in being too closely aligned.

"Russia understands that long term, China will become increasingly strong militarily and economically," Jeremy Fleming said in a speech in Canberra.

"Some of their interests conflict; Russia could be squeezed out of the equation," Fleming said.

