Ukraine to release prisoners with military experience to fight Russia

New Delhi: Amid escalating war situation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday (February 28) said that the country is ready to release prisoners with past military experience if they are willing to join the fight with Russia.

The leader also asked the European Union to allow Ukraine to gain membership under a special procedure immediately as it defends itself from invasion by Russian forces.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukraine will release prisoners with military experience if willing to join fight against Russia: Reuters #RussiaUkraineConflict pic.twitter.com/Ezhb1lviVs — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2022

"Our goal is to be with all Europeans and, most importantly, to be equal. I`m sure that`s fair. I am sure we deserve it," he said in a video speech shared on social media.

Zelenskiy also appealed to the Russian soldiers to stop the war and said ‘Save your lives and leave.’

Meanwhile, in what marks a significant development and the first step towards halting the war, peace talks between Russia and the Ukrainian delegation began at the Belarus border point to work out a resolution to deescalate the ongoing military crisis.

Notably, Russia also issued its first reaction to the West’s support of Ukraine amid the crisis.

The Kremlin on Monday accused the European Union of hostile behaviour towards Russia, saying weapons supplies to Ukraine were dangerous and destabilizing and proved that Russia was right in its efforts to demilitarize its neighbour.

“The West has stepped up arms supplies to Ukraine in order to help it defend against a Russian invasion that Moscow calls a "special military operation" aimed at protecting civilians,” said the Kremlin.

