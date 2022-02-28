हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Russia-Ukraine conflict

Ukraine to release prisoners with military experience to fight Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday said that the country is ready to release prisoners with past military experience of they wish to participate in retaliation against Russia.

Ukraine to release prisoners with military experience to fight Russia

New Delhi: Amid escalating war situation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday (February 28) said that the country is ready to release prisoners with past military experience if they are willing to join the fight with Russia.

The leader also asked the European Union to allow Ukraine to gain membership under a special procedure immediately as it defends itself from invasion by Russian forces.

"Our goal is to be with all Europeans and, most importantly, to be equal. I`m sure that`s fair. I am sure we deserve it," he said in a video speech shared on social media.

Zelenskiy also appealed to the Russian soldiers to stop the war and said ‘Save your lives and leave.’

Meanwhile, in what marks a significant development and the first step towards halting the war, peace talks between Russia and the Ukrainian delegation began at the Belarus border point to work out a resolution to deescalate the ongoing military crisis.

Notably, Russia also issued its first reaction to the West’s support of Ukraine amid the crisis.

The Kremlin on Monday accused the European Union of hostile behaviour towards Russia, saying weapons supplies to Ukraine were dangerous and destabilizing and proved that Russia was right in its efforts to demilitarize its neighbour.

“The West has stepped up arms supplies to Ukraine in order to help it defend against a Russian invasion that Moscow calls a "special military operation" aimed at protecting civilians,” said the Kremlin.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Russia-Ukraine conflictRussia-Ukraine warUkraine prisonersVolodymyr ZelenskiyEuropean Union
Next
Story

Ukraine crisis: How is India's evacuation ops better organised than US, China and UK?

Must Watch

PT7M32S

Ukraine Russia Conflict: The threat of nuclear war looms large over the world