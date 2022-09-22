UNGA 2022: President Joe Biden, UK PM Liz Truss vow to continue coordination on support to Ukraine, global challenges

New York: US President Joe Biden met with the newly elected UK Prime Minister Liz Truss on the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly and committed to continue close coordination between both countries on global challenges, including support for Ukraine. "The leaders committed to continuing their governments` close coordination on global challenges, including support for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian aggression, addressing challenges posed by China, and securing sustainable and affordable energy supplies," the White House said in a statement about the meeting on Wednesday.

US President, who is in New York to attend the UNGA session, expressed his condolences for the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and his appreciation for the opportunity to pay his respects at the State Funeral. "The leaders discussed the importance of continued support for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. They also affirmed their shared commitment to protecting the gains of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement," the statement reads.

Ahead of the meeting with UK PM, Biden said, "we both are committed to protecting the gains of the Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland. And I`m looking forward to hearing what`s on your mind and how we can continue to cooperate."

Truss responded, "And, of course, I`m looking forward to discussing the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and how we make sure that`s upheld into the future." Truss also thanked US first lady Jill Biden for coming to the UK for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth-II, who took her last breath on September 8. "She was the rock on which modern Britain was built. And I have seen a huge outpouring of affection for her in the United Kingdom and here in the United States," Truss added.

"And as you say, President, we are steadfast allies. And I`ve enjoyed working with Tony Blinken very closely in our response on Russia`s appalling war in Ukraine and making sure that we are supporting the Ukrainians in their fight for freedom. But we face huge challenges as autocracies seek to cement and increase their assertiveness around the world," UK PM said.

Biden, UN Chief discuss Ukraine war, black sea grain deal

US President Joe Biden held discussions with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on issues including the Russia-Ukraine war and the Black Sea grain deal. "President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. met today with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during the UN General Assembly in New York. The leaders reaffirmed the strong partnership between the United States and the United Nations," the White House said in a statement about the meeting at UN headquarters during the General Assembly in New York.

The statement issued on Wednesday added that both the leaders discussed the issues facing the UN, including Russia`s special military operation in Ukraine, which is a clear threat to the core tenets of the UN Charter and its impact on the broader international community. "The President thanked Secretary-General Guterres for his leadership in working to establish the Black Sea Grain Initiative. They also reaffirmed the continued need for global action to address the global climate and food security crises," the statement reads.

After meeting UN Secretary-General, Biden updated his Twitter account and wrote, "I joined UN Secretary-General @AntonioGuterres to reaffirm the partnership between the U.S. and the United Nations. We discussed the threat of Russia`s war in Ukraine to the UN Charter and global community and the need for swift action to address climate and food insecurity."

Before the bilateral meeting with Guterres, Biden said, "(In progress) ...really positive, particularly you stepping in to access grain out of Ukraine and Russia. And -- but there`s so much more we can do, I think. We`re -- we`re prepared. And it wasn`t hyperbole what I was suggesting when I spoke. There are -- I think that, you know, the great polluting nations of the world like ours owe an obligation to the nations suffering the consequences of global warming."

While recalling the G7 meeting, Biden suggested setting up a Build Back Better initiative worldwide where one doesn`t have to go to countries to help, "but we`re looking for USD 600 billion among us to be able to have them build the infrastructure they need to protect their physical capacity to survive. And I think we can do it. That`s going to take some real focus."

"And Senator Kerry is still continuing to try to generate some cooperation with China, which was started. I hope we can get that back on track in a major way. There`s just a whole lot of things that I -- I think we have the capacity to do. And -- but -- then again, there`s one friend of mine who is a neurosurgeon who said my problem is I`m a congenital optimist. But I am optimistic. I think we can make things better," Biden said as quoted in the statement.