US approves sale of Integrated Air Defence Weapon System to India

The US on Monday approved a possible sale of an Integrated Air Defence Weapon System (IADWS) for an estimated cost of $1.867 billion to India to modernise its armed forces and to expand its existing air defence architecture to counter threats posed by air attack. The Trump Administration has notified to the US Congress of its determination to sell India the Integrated Air Defense Weapon System (IADWS), the Defence Security Cooperation Agency said Monday.

The entire system is estimated to cost USD USD 1.867 billion, the State Department has told the Congress in a notification. "India will use these defence articles and services to expand its existing air defence architecture to counter threats posed by any attacks. India will have no difficulty absorbing these systems into its armed forces. This will contribute to India’s military goal to update its capability while further enhancing greater interoperability between India, the US, and other allies," the State Department said.

According to the notification, India had requested to buy an IADWS comprising--five (5) AN/MPQ-64Fl Sentinel radar systems; 118 AMRAAM AIM-120C-7/C-8 missiles; 3 AMRAAM Guidance Sections; 4 AMRAAM Control Sections; and 134 Stinger FIM-92L missiles.

The IADWS also include 32 M4A1 rifles; 40,320 M855 5.56mm cartridges; Fire Distribution Centers (FDC); Handheld Remote Terminals; Electrical Optical/Infrared (EO/IR) Sensor Systems; AMRAAM Non-Developmental Item-Airborne Instrumentation Units (NDI­AIU); Multi-spectral Targeting System-Model A (MTS-A); Canister Launchers (CN); High Mobility Launchers (HML); Dual Mount Stinger (DMS) Air Defence Systems; Vehicle Mounted Stinger Rapid Ranger Air Defence Systems.

It also contains communications equipment; tool kits; test equipment; range and test programs; support equipment; prime movers; generators; technical documentation; computer-based training equipment; training equipment; training towers; ammunition storage; training and maintenance facilities; infrastructure improvements; U.S. Government and contractor technical support, engineering and logistics support services; warranty services; Systems and Integration Checkout (SICO); field office support; and other related elements of logistics and program support.

This step will strengthen and support the foreign policy between both the countries, added the notification. "This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to strengthen the U.S.-Indian strategic relationship and to improve the security of a major defensive partner, which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia region," further added the notification.