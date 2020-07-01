US could see 100,000 new coronavirus COVID-19 cases per day, warns health expert Anthony Fauci

Coronavirus task force member Dr Anthony Fauci on Tuesday (June 30) warned that the US could report 100,000 new cases of COVID-19 per day if people fail to follow the safety norms.

"We are now having 40-plus thousand new cases a day. I would not be surprised if we go up to 100,000 a day if this does not turn around and so I am very concerned," Fauci was quoted as saying by CNN.

Fauci issued the warning while addressing the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee during a hearing on the pandemic.

Speaking on if the pandemic is under control, he said, "I am not satisfied with what's going on because we are going in the wrong direction if you look at the curves of the new cases, so we've really got to do something about that and we need to do it quickly...Clearly we are not in total control right now. It's going to be very disturbing, I will guarantee you that."

Fauci said that despite the spike in coronavirus cases in the US, people are assembling at one place in large numbers and not wearing masks. He also said that Americans are not giving proper attention to guidelines on reopening. "We're going to continue to be in a lot of trouble, and there's going to be a lot of hurt if that does not stop," he said.

"I think we need to emphasize the responsibility that we have, both as individuals and as part of a societal effort to end the epidemic, that we all have to play a part in that," Fauci added.

Talking about the treatment for COVID-19, Fauci said that he was "cautiously optimistic" that a vaccine for the deadly viral disease could be ready by the end of 2020 or early 2021.