हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Joe Biden

Joe Biden 'convinced' that Russia will invade Ukraine, issues fresh warning to Vladimir Putin

The US President stated that Russia currently has Ukraine surrounded — from Belarus, along the Russian border with Ukraine, to the Black Sea in the south.  

Joe Biden &#039;convinced&#039; that Russia will invade Ukraine, issues fresh warning to Vladimir Putin

New Delhi: US President Joe Biden on Friday (local time) reiterated that Russia is planning to attack Ukraine in the coming days and warned his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that he will be responsible for a 'catastrophic and needless war of choice'. 

While speaking on the current Russia-Ukraine situation, Biden said, "We're calling out Russia's plans 'loudly and repeatedly', not because we want a conflict, but because we’re doing everything in our power to remove any reason that Russia may give to justify invading Ukraine and prevent them from moving."

"You know, look, we have reason to believe the Russian forces are planning to and intend to attack Ukraine in the coming week — in the coming days. We believe that they will target Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, a city of 2.8 million innocent people," he said.

Biden said that Putin has decided to invade Ukraine and said "as of this moment, I am convinced that he has made the decision".

Ukraine has refused to allow Russia to bait them into war

Joe Biden stated that the Russian troops currently have Ukraine surrounded — from Belarus, along the Russian border with Ukraine, to the Black Sea in the south — and all of its border.

He also praised Ukraine for not allowing Russia to bait them into war. 

"Throughout these tense moments, the Ukrainian forces have shown great judgment and, I might add, restraint.  They’ve refused to allow the Russians to bait them into war," the US President said.

Russia can still choose diplomacy

Joe Biden said that if Russia pursues its plans, it will be responsible for a 'catastrophic and needless war of choice'. 

"The United States and our Allies are prepared to defend every inch of NATO territory from any threat to our collective security as well," he said.

Biden repeated that Vladimir Putin can still choose diplomacy and that it is not too late to de-escalate and return to the negotiating table.

He said that Russia has agreed that US Secretary of State Blinken and Russia Foreign Minister Viktorovich Lavrov would meet on February 24.

"But if Russia takes military action before that date, it will be clear that they have slammed the door shut on diplomacy. They will have — they will have chosen war, and they will pay a steep price for doing so — not only from the sanctions that we and our allies will impose on Russia, but the moral outrage that the rest of the world will visit upon them," Biden warned Putin.

It is noteworthy that in one of the worst post-Cold War crises, Moscow wants to stop Kyiv from joining NATO and accuses the West of hysteria, saying it has no plans to invade, while the United States and allies are adamant the military build-up continues.

While Russia has released footage to show it is withdrawing troops from the border, the United States believes that there has been a ramp-up to between 1,69,000-1,90,000 troops, from 1,00,000 at the end of January.

New helicopters and a battle group deployment of tanks, armored personnel carriers and support equipment have deployed in Russia, near the border, according to US-based Maxar Technologies, which tracks developments with satellite imagery.

(With agency inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Joe BidenVladimir Putinrussia ukraine tensionsrussia ukraine conflictrussia ukraine invasionrussia ukraine tension
Next
Story

On the verge of war: What it is like to be an Indian in Ukraine right now

Must Watch

PT11M10S

DNA: Foreign vaccine companies were blackmailing India