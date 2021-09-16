US President Joe Biden forgets Australian PM Scott Morrison's name during nuclear submarine announcement, calls him ‘that fella down under’

New Delhi: US President Joe Biden raised a few eyebrows when he forgot the Australian Prime Minister SCott Morrison's name. The gaffe happened on Thursday as they were announcing a major new defence alliance.

During a White House announcement which was bieng televised, Biden flanked by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australia's Morrison, Morrison was called "that fellow Down Under".

Watch video:

"Thank you Boris," Biden said to the UK Prime Minister was was participating online from London. Then the US President turned to the other screen showing Morrison who had joined from Canberra.

'And I want to thank that, uh, fellow Down Under," he said. "Thank you very much, pal. Appreciate it, Mr Prime Minister."

I response, Morrison just gave a smile and a thumbs up.

It is one of the most significant strategic and defence moves which will cement Australia's alliance with the US and the UK for years to come.